‘Imlie’ Sumbul Touqeer was one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Known for her massive fan following, the actress reached closer to the final and was evicted just a few weeks before the show concluded. During her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Sumbul’s close friend and former co-star Fahmaan Khan appeared and extending his support for the actress. However, after making headlines for their friendship, the duo is now in the news for their fallout.

In a recent interview, Fahmaan shared his side of story and blamed her father for their fallout. Well, the whole story began after she was supposed to shoot for a music video with Fahmaan and singer Tabish. However, due to reasons best known to them, her father, Touqeer Khan, asked the actress to cancelled the show. Scroll down to know his side of the story.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Fahmaan Khan said, “This is the first and last time I am going to talk about it. Ye mera sach hai. Sumbul and I share an equation. While we were shooting Imlie, we were all the time together and people have seen that and it was nothing new. In the video, she was lying on my hand and we slept as we had been shooting the whole day and were tired. Someone took that video and put up and I reshared it. Her father didn’t like that.”

Khan further spoke about the whole scene about how Sumbul Touqeer’s father got involved and became a reason of the fall out. Speaking about same, Fahmaan said, “He very clearly mentioned that ‘nahi, Tabish ka gaana nahi karunga main’. And immediately he told me about his music video with Sumbul. Wo baat mujhe chubhi thodi. Mujhe laga ki ye galat hai. Itna maafi maangne ke baad, bachcha samajh ke maaf kar do. To maine kaha ki uncle aisa hai, to jo aapka music video hai, wo bhi nahi karunga main. Aap apna kijiye, main apna kar leta hun. We’ll part ways. And I kept that call.”

Towards the end when he was asked if he and Sumbul will ever patch up, Fahmaan Khan said, “Eid ke din maine call kiya tha teeno ko, kisi ne phone nahi uthaya mera. Mujhe bura lagta hai is baat ka ki ye media, fandom se pehle meri dosti thi na usse. For me, that mattered. Losing out on a friend matters. I messaged her the other day that I can’t believe that I can’t even call you. This is so bad. She said meri galti nahi hai. I said I know par kahin se to ho raha hai. I am right here. I’ll come at 2’o clock if you have a problem. That’s the kind of friend I am.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

