Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar broke hearts with her statement on quitting acting. She expressed living the life of a housewife and said she’s been discussing it with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim for a while now. As soon as the news broke, it went viral like wildfire, but the actress now claims her remark has been misunderstood. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Dipika is all set to embrace a new chapter in her life – motherhood. She announced her pregnancy in January 2023. Ever since she’s been away from the cameras but has stayed connected to her fans via social media. The news of her quitting Television came as a shocker to many but it looks like she did not mean what was decoded by the masses.

Dipika Kakkar now clarifies to Times of India, “I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I’ve given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to work ever again. (laughs).”

Dipika Kakar continued, “Ho sakta hai I won’t work for the next four-five years or I might soon get offered something very good and I might accept it also. Aisa bhi ho sakta hai that I might feel that I want to give my first four-five years to my kid. All this I can only say when I welcome my baby.”

That’s not it! Dipika also shared that she’s an old school person and wants to be around her baby after giving birth. “I’m saying this because I’m an old school person and I feel when a baby is born he/she needs their mother (initial years mein Maa ka saath hona zaruri hai). This is how we have seen kids being raised around us. When we would study our moms to wake up early and sit with us. I want to live these moments with my child and enjoy it. That is the phase I want to go through and experience it. When you say that this is the best phase that I’m enjoying right now, you are absolutely right. This life has been my dream,” she added.

Well, we’re glad to know Dipika Kakar may be taking a sabbatical but isn’t quitting Television!

