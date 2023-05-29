Dipika Kakar, who became a popular face in the television industry since her serial Sasural Simar Ka became one of the hit shows, is now enjoying the pregnancy phase and is excited to welcome her first child. While that excitement is there, recently, in an interview, Dipika revealed that she is done with showbiz and now wants to live a normal life and wants to dedicate all her time to her to-be-born child. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Dipika had a varied range of her career in the television industry, from participating in Bigg Boss 12 and winning the show to being a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 as a contestant and Nach Baliye 8 with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. She was last seen in 2020 in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum along with Karan Grover.

Now, coming back to the shocking decision that Dipika Kakar has made about quitting her career. In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, the actress shared, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”

Earlier this year, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy news to the world along with a caption that read, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one.” For the unversed, the couple had met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and got married to each other in 2018.

Well, what are your thoughts about Dipika Kakar’s decision to quit acting and embrace a housewife’s life? Let us know.

