Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were undoubtedly one of the most loved comedian duos on TV for a long time. After topping TRP charts with their rib-tickling jokes for a long time, the couple drifted apart after their mid-air fight. For the unversed, Kapil and Sunil Grover became the talk of the town when Sharma allegedly hurled a shoe at Grover, during their argument, while on a flight back to India. Soon after landing in India, Sunil swiftly exited the show, followed by other comedians like Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sugandha Mishra.

Currently, The Kapil Sharma Show is in the news as it’s all set to go off-air. The comedian will kick-start his Canada Atlanta tour, following which he will be away from his comedy show. But before the show goes off-air, we bring you an interesting throwback.

While scrolling through Instagram, we recently came across a clip which is from ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’, when Sunil Grover had arrived on the show to promote his film ‘Gabbar Is Back’ with Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan. The clip opens with Akshay saying, “Aap aap log saamne, Sunil Grover 6 kilo kam, aapke saamne aaye hain.” However, netizens have spotted that Kapil Sharma looked visibly uncomfortable while interviewing Sunil Grover.

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “We really missing u in a show Sunil ji….” while another said, “Kapil ki nervousness saf dikh rahi hai uske face par.”

A third user wrote, “kapil jall rha hai.” A fourth one said, “Kapil ka chehra dekho, pehli baar uske hee show me usko awkward feel hoo raa he.”

A fifth one said, “Sunil grover is much more talented than Kapil Sharma.” Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, a couple of days back we brought you Kapil Sharma’s statement on the Mid-air fight. During a ‘Firangi’ event, the comedian addressed it and said, “Main batana chahta hoon ki Australia pohchte hi phele din se hi mera mood bahut kharab tha. Hum film shoot karrahe the, film ke dauraan hamare ek artist the unki death hogayi. Mere saath raat ko scene karrahe hain agle din unki death hogayi. Main itna negative hogaya, nervous tha. Mera bachpan ka dost hai, usko maine daanta tha, usko maine gaaliyan di thi, kyuki hum bachpan se ladte aarahe hi. Kabhi news nahi aayi kyu ki mashoor dono nahi the. Usne bhi mujhe 5-6 di.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go off-air and the last episode will likely air in July.

