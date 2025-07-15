3BHK, starring Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, and others, is moving ahead slowly and steadily at the Indian box office. However, if we talk about the overall collection, it isn’t huge despite the positive reactions from the audience. Yes, it is garnering footfalls, but a major turnaround has been missing. In the meantime, it has crossed the 10 crore mark and is aiming to beat Siddharth’s second highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

Reception of the film

Directed by Sri Ganesh, the Tamil family entertainer opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback is highly favorable. On social media platforms, the film is enjoying attention due to its content, but that hasn’t made a major difference in the collections.

How much did 3BHK earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

As per Sacnilk, 3BHK earned 24 lakh on its second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday’s 38 lakh, it’s a drop of just 36.84%, which is a good sign. Overall, the film has earned 10.07 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 11.88 crores.

Indian box office collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 7.68 crores

Day 8 – 38 lakh

Day 9 – 86 lakh

Day 10 – 91 lakh

Day 11 – 24 lakh

Total – 10.07 crores

Chasing Chithha’s lifetime collection

Considering the steady pace, 3BHK has a chance to beat Siddharth’s Chithha. For those who don’t know, Chithha earned 12.35 crore net at the Indian box office. So, the difference between the two is just 2.28 crores. Whenever it surpasses Chithha, the film will emerge as Sid’s second highest-grossing film post-COVID.

Take a look at Siddharth’s top grossers post-COVID (net collection):

Indian 2 – 83 crores Chithha – 12.35 crores 3BHK – 10.07 crores Maha Samudram – 8.1 crores Takkar – 5-5.1 crores

Global earnings

As mentioned above, the family entertainer has earned 11.88 crore gross in India. Overseas, it has earned 1.75 crore gross so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office stands at 13.63 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 10.07 crores

India gross – 11.88 crores

Overseas gross – 1.75 crores

Worldwide gross – 13.63 crores

