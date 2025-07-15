Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is still holding on at the cinemas, but the main problem is losing screens. Multiple big releases during this time have hampered its collection, including in China. Meanwhile, the Tom Cruise-starrer is expected to beat Aquaman 2’s collection at the box office in China, where it has been having a splendid run. However, Jurassic World Rebirth is expected to outrun it soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has surpassed many Hollywood biggies, including Oppenheimer, at the Chinese box office. The movie has a stellar cast who reprised their roles from Dead Reckoning. Despite everything being right, things are going south for it. It’s probably because of the time it was released, or maybe people are done with these adrenaline-rushing actioners.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 earned in China in its 7th weekend?

According to industry analysts, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $183K on its 7th weekend at the Chinese box office. Although Tom Cruise’s film has lost almost 50% of its remaining screenings, it has experienced a decline of -42.7% at the Chinese box office from last weekend. It is now playing 1K screenings only, and after 45 days of running at the cinemas, the film has hit $64.4 million cume in China. The film has also registered $5K in pre-sales for the 7th Monday.

Might beat Aquaman 2 and achieve its final feat!

After surpassing Hollywood biggies like Deadpool & Wolverine, and Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to beat the Jason Momoa-starrer DC movie, Aquaman 2. Aquaman 2 was released in 2023 and collected $64.6 million during its run at the Chinese box office. The Tom Cruise-starrer is expected to beat that before ending its run in China and become the 16th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning refuses to leave without a fight as it keeps earning strong numbers in North America despite the new releases. It collected $1.48 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the domestic box office, totaling $194.03 million. Internationally, MI 8’s collection has hit $390.1 million, totaling $584.1 million worldwide. The film might finish its run below the $600 million mark worldwide. MI 8 was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $194.0 million

International – $390.1 million

Worldwide – $584.1 million

