Game of Thrones is based on a novel written by George R. R. Martin. The first five series have been closely adapted from the book series, ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’. The show was led by Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, and it also featured a star cast, including Sean Bean, Sophie Turner, Kit Harrington, Maisie Williams, and many others in different important roles. One of the iconic characters was Khal Drogo, portrayed by Jason Momoa.

Despite gaining popularity in season 1, the makers couldn’t bring his character back for the next seasons. People who only watched the series and didn’t read the novel won’t know that Khal Drogo dies in the first book only. And as the makers were following the material from the book, they had to remove his character. Scroll ahead to read on to know more.

What Happens To Khal Drogo In Game of Thrones Season 1?

Jason Momoa’s character, Khal Drogo, is a Dothraki warlord who gets involved in acts of extreme violence or s*xual abuse. Drogo’s death was written in the first book, and as the plot of the series closely followed the material, the creators decided to write him out of the series after season 1. His departure was planned, and even the actor knew about it. So even if the character gained popularity and appreciation, they had to remove him from the following stories.

Well, in the first season of GoT, not only Jason Momoa but Sean Bean’s character, Eddard Ned Stark, also died. After his exit from the show, Momoa talked about his financial struggles in many interviews. He even shared how he was “in debt” and used to “starve” as he didn’t had any work in hand. However, his appearance in Game of Thrones was so iconic that even now, people recognize him as Khal Drogo. After facing the initial difficulty, Momoa’s acting career flourished, and he got roles like Aquaman and other hit movies.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Momoa made a few revelations about his career. When he was asked if he ever regretted playing such a violent and abusive character like Drogo in Game of Thrones, the actor stated that he would not want to play that character again. He explained, “We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.” He further continued to compare his role as Khal Drogo to Genghis Khan and said that the character was “a really, really, really hard thing to do” and “not a nice thing”.

After he departed from Game of Thrones, when he landed a job as Aquaman in the DC universe, he once shared that he had gone to audition for Batman, but instead he became the king of the waters.

