Back in 2023, it was clear from the jump that Jason Momoa’s run as Aquaman was nearing its finale. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marked what could be the actor’s last dive as the King of Atlantis. Peter Safran, co-head of DC Studios, confirmed this while praising Momoa’s transformative impact. “He is the definitive Aquaman,” Safran said, noting how the role reshaped Momoa’s career (via THR).

He also stated that the DCEU will always be Momoa’s “home,” even though it was the “end of his journey” as Aquaman. What started over a decade ago, when he was better known as Khal Drogo ended with Momoa cementing Aquaman as a cultural icon. Yet, the film’s lukewarm reception and a soft box office opening hinted at a shifting tide for the franchise.

Jason Momoa himself voiced mixed feelings about his future with the role. In a candid chat with Entertainment Tonight, he admitted the outlook wasn’t great. “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice.” The actor’s attachment to the character was obvious. He saw potential in Aquaman’s world for the long run. But with James Gunn and Peter Safran steering DC Studios, Momoa understood the need to reboot and “start their own new thing.”

Aquaman’s Evolution From New 52 Origins To Dark Mythology

Aquaman’s cinematic journey is closely tied to the New 52 comics, blending classic origins with modern superhero flair. However, the new DC Universe plans to pivot towards darker, more mythological stories. The beloved Peter David run is a prime source for such a turn as the book redefined Aquaman with epic fantasy, political intrigue, and gritty drama. This era portrayed Arthur Curry not as a fish-out-of-water hero, but as a fully Atlantean king embroiled in betrayal, loss, and complex family ties.

Unlike the James Wan-directed Aquaman movies that leaned into light-hearted adventure and blockbuster spectacle, this new direction promises something closer to The Lord of the Rings underwater. It’s a bold tonal shift aiming to give Aquaman a distinct voice within the sprawling DC Universe. It could break through the “superhero fatigue” plaguing audiences if executed well.

This darker vision might even revive canceled projects like Wan’s The Trench, a horror-infused spinoff exploring the monstrous offshoots of Atlantean society. The Trench fit perfectly with the Peter David-era world-building and could thrive in the new DCU’s expanded mythos. Alongside this, streaming adaptations like The Atlantis Chronicles could flesh out Aquaman’s lore and rival Marvel’s ambitious TV plans.

Did Jason Momoa’s Swan Song As Aquaman Lay The Foundation For Something Bigger?

Back in the early DCEU days, Aquaman’s story leaned heavily on the “half-human, half-Atlantean” trope from New 52, but Peter David’s comics went deeper. Here, Aquaman was fully Atlantean, son of a mystical underwater wizard, distancing himself from familiar “caught between two worlds” clichés. This richer mythology sets the stage for fresh storytelling and could redefine how audiences see the sea king.

Peter Safran summed it up well during the ET interview when reflecting on Momoa’s journey: “It’s really been an 11- or 12-year journey for him… It feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together.” The Aquaman saga may have closed a chapter, but it laid the foundation for something new and possibly greater.

While Jason Momoa moves on, with projects like A Minecraft Movie, fans and studios alike wait for who will take up the trident. The mantle will pass, but the legacy of Aquaman’s role in the DC Universe’s survival remains powerful. The franchise’s future may depend on how well it steers through these deeper waters, blending myth, fantasy, and fresh cinematic energy.

