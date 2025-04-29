Jason Momoa is winning hearts as the dim-witted Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison in A Minecraft Movie. He has been part of some of the well-known movie franchises, including Dune and Aquaman, in addition to appearing in small indie films. He gained recognition from his role in the Baywatch series and then became famous as Khal Drogo in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Amid the successful run of his videogame adaptation at the theatres, check out the last five films of Momoa at the global box office.

Momoa has ventured into directing and producing with projects like Road to Paloma (2014), where he served as director, co-writer, and star. His passion for storytelling extends to environmental and cultural advocacy, often highlighting indigenous issues and sustainability. He became a fan favorite as the DC hero Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, and gave a $1 billion-plus movie in the old DC.

Jason Momoa’s total global box office career recently crossed the $5 billion milestone owing to his latest release, A Minecraft Movie, and it has already become the actor’s second highest-grossing film of all time. It is still far behind the worldwide haul of Aquaman, which grossed $1.15 billion. Momoa has been part of some of the financially successful movies in the past few years.

Based on that and the information from Box Office Mojo, we have ranked the last 5 films of the Game of Thrones star, Jason Momoa.

5. Braven (2018) – $854K

4. Dune: Part One (2021) – $410.66 million

3. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – $439.38 million

2. Fast X (2023) – $704.87 million

1. Aquaman (2018) – $1.15 billion

Some of the films were animated features, and he lent his voice to them, so they were excluded from this list. Jason Momoa’s videogame adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, is currently running in cinemas. It crossed the $800 million milestone worldwide and has now reached the $815.95 million cume. The film was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

