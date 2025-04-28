Although the film by Jared Hess has only been in theatres for 26 days, it has already hit an epic milestone globally thanks to the boost received from its debut collections in Japan and Korea. A Minecraft Movie might even cross the $1 billion mark globally and challenge The Super Mario Bros Movie’s #1 spot as the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. Keep scrolling for more.

The film might have left the domestic top 3 in North America owing to new releases, but it has been earning great numbers at the box office. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s hilarious combo was not on our bingo cards ever, and it is so refreshing to witness this duo on screen. Some of the scenes went viral online, and this has also played a significant role in making the movie popular, eventually contributing to its box office success.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report reveals that Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s film A Minecraft Movie collected a solid $36.8 million on its fourth weekend overseas. This includes debut collections from Japan and Korea. The PG game adaptation collected $4.3 million in Japan and $2.4 million in Korea. It has, therefore, raked in $436.6 million over 76 markets so far, witnessing a drop of 37.6% from last weekend.

In North America, the movie is fast approaching the $400 million mark as it collected a solid $22.7 million on its fourth weekend. It has registered the fifth biggest weekend for April releases, with a drop of 44.4% from last weekend. It is behind The Jungle Book’s $24.5 million fourth-weekend gross. The videogame adaptation starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa has hit the $380 million cume in the US. It is eyeing a domestic run of $440 million to $470 million.

Meanwhile, the film has hit the $800 million milestone at the worldwide box office and now stands at the $816.6 million global cume. It is expected to earn between $950 million and $1 billion worldwide. A Minecraft Movie might even challenge The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $1.36 billion global haul and claim the title of the highest-grossing videogame-based movie.

A Minecraft Movie by Jared Hess was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office: Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Film Crushes Dune 2 With Its Whopping Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News