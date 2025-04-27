Leonardo DiCaprio is the king of picking roles that make us sit up and take notice. From playing a charming con artist to embodying historical figures, the actor’s versatility knows no bounds. But while his performances are often the highlight, let’s not forget the one thing that makes Hollywood tick: the box office. DiCaprio’s last five films have each brought their own magic to the big screen, ranging from nostalgic epics to gripping, real-life dramas.

Some had audiences flocking to theaters, while others made their mark in quieter ways. Whether it was teaming up with Quentin Tarantino in a sun-soaked Los Angeles or diving deep into the heart of America’s tragic history, each of his latest films had something distinct. Let’s look at how his recent roles stacked up, without giving away the numbers just yet—trust us, the rankings will surprise you!

5. Don’t Look Up – $791K (Limited Release)

Don’t Look Up may have been a Netflix sensation, racking billions of minutes watched, but its box office numbers? Well, not so stellar. Despite boasting a star-studded cast and a satirical apocalypse theme, the film struggled at the theaters in its limited release format, earning just $791K in its opening weekend, via Box Office Mojo.

That’s right—while the streaming stats were on fire, the big-screen debut was more of a flop. But hey, Netflix’s numbers tell a different story! It skyrocketed as the most-streamed English-language film on the platform and set records for weekly viewership. So, maybe the theater wasn’t ready for a world-ending comedy, but streaming? Total hit.

4. Killers Of The Flower Moon – $158M

Killers of the Flower Moon had a solid run in theaters, grossing $158 million globally, via Box Office Mojo. While the film underperformed compared to its $200 million production budget, Apple insists it’s profitable thanks to home rentals making up for the marketing shortfall.

It had a decent start, debuting with $23 million, the third-best opening of Martin Scorsese’s career. However, the film significantly dropped in its second and third weekends. Following 10 Oscar nominations, it made a huge comeback, increasing its earnings by a staggering 3,811% in its 15th week! Still, with a hefty production cost, it wasn’t the box office smash some expected.

3. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – $392M

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a solid box office performance, grossing a total of $392 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. It had a strong start, with $41.1 million in its opening weekend, marking Quentin Tarantino‘s largest debut. The film’s success was driven by its star-studded cast and Tarantino’s directorial pull, with nearly half of the audience attending due to the director’s reputation.

The film had a steady run, with a 51% drop in its second weekend and $20 million in its third. By its fifth weekend, it surpassed Inglorious Basterds to become Tarantino’s second-highest-grossing film globally, just behind Django Unchained, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

2. The Wolf Of Wall Street – $407M

The Wolf of Wall Street became Martin Scorsese’s highest-grossing film with a global total of $407 million, via Box Office Mojo. It made $19.4 million in its first weekend, landing in fifth place at the box office. Despite a 27.9% drop in its second weekend and a 33% decline in the third, the film maintained a steady performance, finishing in fourth place both times.

It also set a record in Australia, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film with $12.96 million. This success, driven by the star power of Leonardo DiCaprio and Scorsese’s direction, helped cement the film as a major hit.

1. The Revenant – $533M

The Revenant grossed a total of $533 million worldwide, surpassing its $135 million production budget, via Box Office Mojo. The film had a strong start with a limited release in December 2015, earning $474K from just four theaters.

It went on to open wide in January 2016, grossing $39.8 million in its opening weekend and finishing second behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Despite competition, it managed to top the box office in its fifth weekend, and after the Oscar nominations, it saw a massive 215% jump in earnings. The film performed well internationally, especially in markets like China, the UK, and Russia.

