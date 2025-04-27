George Lucas directed Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which was originally released in 2005 and re-released in North America to commemorate its 20th anniversary. The film has opened with great numbers, even bested by the 2022 re-release of James Cameron’s Avatar and a few other classic films. It has beaten new releases to open in the top three of the domestic box office chart. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the third installment in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the third chronological chapter of the Skywalker Saga. The movie features Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Le, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz. It reportedly broke several records in its opening, and it seems the film is mirroring its glorious opening after two decades as well.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith turns 20 this year, and to celebrate the classic film, it was re-released in North America, which collected a strong $11.3 million on Friday. According to the report, it has earned over 3X the 2022 Avatar’s $3.4 million re-issue opening day number. It has also surpassed the 2023 re-release opening day collection of Titanic, $2.7 million, and The Phantom of Menace’s $2.4 million re-release opening day collection.

For the record, Avatar collected $10.5 million on its re-release opening weekend in the US in 2022, which has also been surpassed by Revenge of the Sith with its opening day collection only. It is on track to register the biggest re-opening weekend post-COVID. The film is eyeing a re-issue opening weekend between $25 million and $30 million and become the biggest re-release opening in the modern era since The Lion King’s $30.2 million 3D re-issue in 2011 also beat Titanic‘s 15th-anniversary 3D re-release’s $17.3 million in 2012.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith collected $391.57 million in the US, with an opening of $108.43 million. Internationally, the film raked in $469.76 million in its lifetime, for a total of $861.33 million. It was released in the US this Friday, April 25.

