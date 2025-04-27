The Sinners is performing spectacularly at the box office domestically and globally. The horror flick starring Michael B Jordan has registered one of the biggest second Fridays post-COVID, even besting the PG videogame adaptation A Minecraft Movie. It has now surpassed the domestic total of Disney’s tentpole movie, Snow White’s domestic total. Keep scrolling for more.

The critics and fans have widely acclaimed the original horror flick. It maintains its position at #1 in the domestic chart in the second week. The film is set in the 1930s and revolves around the twins who survived World War I. On the other hand, Disney’s live-action fantasy has been experiencing a poor run at the box office, and it is a huge box office debacle. The film was released last month and has failed to even cross the $100 million mark at the box office in North America.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan’s film Sinners collected the biggest second-Friday post-COVID for horror movies. It collected a spectacular $13 million this Friday, staying at the top of the domestic box office chart. It keeps performing better than Jordan Peele‘s Nope and a few other horror flicks. The movie witnessed a drop of just 32.3% from last Friday when it opened in the theatres.

Sinners has hit the $90.5 million cume in North America, surpassing the US total of Snow White. The Disney musical fantasy collected $84.3 million only at the US box office, even after running for over one month. Jordan’s film is now the fourth highest-grossing release of the year in the US, and it will soon surpass Dog Man to become the third-highest-grossing 2025 release.

The original horror flick is on track to hit the $100 million mark in the US, and in just nine days, it will achieve this feat. It will become the ninth horror movie post-COVID to cross this milestone in North America. Ryan Coogler‘s film is expected to earn between $38 million and $42 million on its second three-day weekend in the US. Internationally, the film has hit the $31.2 million cume, bringing the worldwide total to $121.72 million. Sinners was released in the theatres on April 18.

