Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are back with their excellent dynamics in the sequel The Accountant 2. The film opened in the theatres this Friday and has opened to a significant number in North America. It has also received favorable ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The early reviews for the film were pretty positive, and it has benefitted from that, which is reflected in its opening-day collection, which is higher than the first film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics gave it 78%, certifying it fresh on the RT platform, and their collective consensus states, “Improving on the original by leaning into Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s buddy comedy chemistry, The Accountant 2 can safely be filed under a good time at the movies.” The audience rating is much higher than the critics rating, and it is an excellent 92% on the platform. The fans enjoy the chemistry between Affleck and Bernthal. It was directed by Gavin O’Connor. In addition to Jon and Ben, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and JK Simmons also reprised their roles in the sequel. Daniella Pineda joined the cast in the 2025 movie.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, The Accountant 2 collected strong numbers on its release day in the United States. The Ben Affleck-led thriller collected a solid $9.4 million, including $2.5 million from the Thursday previews. It has reportedly outgrossed The Accountant’s $9.1 million opening day, and the OG movie collected $24.7 million on its opening weekend in 2016.

The Accountant 2’s opening-day collection came closer to the release-day numbers of Free Guy’s $10.4 million and The Fall Guy‘s $10.5 million. Meanwhile, the sequel is eyeing a three-day opening weekend between $23 million and $28 million in North America. It has been awarded an A—on CinemaScore.

More about the film

A brilliant problem-solver, Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is drawn into a murder case after a cryptic message urges him to “find the accountant.” To confront the danger, he enlists his deadly brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) and teams up with Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), uncovering a lethal conspiracy and becoming targets of a ruthless network.

The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, was released on April 25.

