Ben Affleck is well-known for his romantic life and turbulent marriages with Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez. After divorcing Garner, the Batman actor moved on in his life and got married once again to his past love, pop singer Jennifer Lopez. However, post-separation from Lopez, Affleck is now eyeing his next lover. As per reports (Via Pinkvilla), he currently has a crush on Sydney Sweeney.

On the other hand, Sydney, who was in a long-term relationship with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, parted ways with him, terminating the engagement. In an interview, a source close to the actor revealed that he is totally smitten with the Euphoria actress’s beauty and wants to meet her soon.

In conversation with RadarOnline.com, the source opened up about Ben Affleck’s feelings toward Sydney Sweeney and said that the actor “has been crushing on Sydney for a while.” The insider further added, “Just like nearly every other man in the world, he thinks she’s incredibly hot, and he’d love a chance to take her out.”

After breaking up with Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney has clearly focused on her career and that aspect has “intrigued” the Deep Water actor. The source continued in the same conversation with the media portal, “He swears his interest goes beyond her looks. She’s already making moves in Hollywood as a producer, and he thinks that’s incredibly impressive. He’s heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine, so he’s very eager to meet her and see for himself.”

On the other hand, there were previously published reports that suggested that Sydney Sweeney was probably looking forward to connect to her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell and that the actor was also trying to get a chance with her. Does this mean Ben Affleck has to wait to get into the line before Sydney notices him?

Although there’s no confirmation regarding Sydney Sweeney and Ben Affleck’s meet-up, the fans are quite concerned over their massive 25-year-old age gap. One such fan commented, “If she were the typical 27-year-old that loved to go out clubbing, he’d be turned off.” While fans love the idea of Sydney and Glen together. Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, many shared their opinions. One fan wrote, “I love these two together!! Chemistry is off the charts!” Another user’s comment read, “I’ve never not known that I needed something as badly as I need to ship these 2 hot ass celebs. SAVE ME, SYDNEY & GLENN!!”

HIS NAME IS JOHNATHAN IN BOTH THE MOVIE AND REAL LIFE PLEASE WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THIS — Steph_TaylorsVersion (@Stephanie_May20) March 30, 2025

I love these two together!! Chemistry is off the charts! — DeeDee (@MargaritaMadam2) March 30, 2025

THIS IS CRAZY IN THE BEST WAY POSSIBLE IM RUNNING IN CIRCLES IM SO HAPPY 😆 — sylvia (@newromantics02) March 30, 2025

I’ve never not known that I needed something as badly as I need to ship these 2 hot ass celebs. SAVE ME, SYDNEY & GLENN!! — bitch du jour (@bitchdujour) March 31, 2025

Amid all these speculations, Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted cuddling with her puppy along with her ex-fiance Jonathan Davino. So, what’s do you think the equation here is? On the work front, Sydney is currently busy filming for Euphoria season 3.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Movie With South Park Creators Happening? Here’s All We Know So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News