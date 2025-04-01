Sydney Sweeney has always kept her personal life private. A year back, who was reportedly prepping for the wedding has now split up? Sydney and Jonathan Davino were together for over half a decade. The breakup rumors have been doing the rounds for some time, and they grew intense when she was spotted with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. The duo had a sizzling chemistry on screen that extended off-screen as well, fueling romance rumors. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Jonathan and the Euphoria star were together for seven years. The couple got engaged in 2018. According to reports, she was also spotted arranging for her wedding last year, and that is she was seen carrying a bag out of a bridal store in LA one year ago in April 2024. She likes to keep her personal private, and once, in an interview, the actress said people are always curious to know more about her, but she thinks it is essential to have something for her.

Sydney Sweeney recently reunited with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell for his sister Leslie Powell’s wedding in Texas. Soon after that, outlets confirmed that she had called off her engagement with Jonathan Davino after seven years. Glen and Sydney have consistently denied any romantic relationship, but her showing up without the engagement ring rekindled the rumors. Even while promoting their film, they kept saying their closeness stems from professional camaraderie and mutual respect.

Sweeney directly responded to the speculation during her Saturday Night Live monologue in March 2024, saying, “The craziest rumor is that I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true.”

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that Sydney Sweeney is focused on her work amid the end of her engagement. The source said, “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

The source continued, “What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it. She is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago.” The actress is focused on her career. The insider also said, “She’s not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

According to reports, Sydney Sweeney shares a close friendship with Glen Powell and is also close to his family, especially his sister Leslie. Sydney appeared in multiple movies last year and has a few more scheduled to be released this year.

