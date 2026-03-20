Hoppers will cross its first major milestone at the North American box office and enter its third weekend. The animated movie is living its dream theatrical run ahead of the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It is still tracking to earn around $200 million at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature has been dominating the box office charts since its release. It has been earning more than Coco, Elemental, and The Wild Robot. The film earned an A rating on CinemaScore. There has always been doubt about original animations, whether they will attract an audience like Elio failed to do last year. Still, fortunately, this Pixar original is winning hearts with its cuteness.

Hoppers at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Hoppers collected a staggering $3.7 million on its second Wednesday at the box office in North America. It is again the biggest second Wednesday ever for an original animation in over a decade. It rose by 27.6% from last Wednesday, with strong word of mouth driving the increase.

Inches away from the $100 million milestone

After a solid Wednesday, the film has reached $99.5 million at the North American box office. It is less than a million away from surpassing the $100 million milestone domestically. It will enter its 3rd weekend with more than $100 million in box-office receipts, a significant achievement for the Pixar original. It is tracking to earn between $180 million and $220 million in its domestic run.

Worldwide collection update

The Pixar original’s international collection stands at $78.0 million, and combined with the $99.4 million domestic total, the film’s worldwide collection has hit $177.45 million. It is expected to cross the $200 million global milestone. Because of Project Hail Mary‘s release, the animated feature will lose the #1 spot in North America for the first time since its March 6 release.

Box office summary

Domestic – $99.4 million

International – $78.0 million

Worldwide – $177.4 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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