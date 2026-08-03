Hadestown: The Musical North America Box Office: West End Encore Beats Hamilton For An All-Time Musical Record ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Hadestown: The Musical is a musical film featuring a live-stage recording of the musical of the same name. Amid the studio giants, this musical film is also holding strong and has achieved a massive feat at the North American box office. Owing to its popularity, the film was extended for another week, and in its second weekend alone, it beat Hamilton as the highest-grossing musical encore domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brett Sullivan directed the musical film and features the principal cast members of the original Broadway production. Filmed at the Lyric Theatre in London, the rest of the ensemble is made up of performers from the West End production. It received a near-perfect score from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, with 99%. They said, “A deeply moving production, Hadestown: The Musical captures the magic of live theater, delivering unforgettable performances through an intimate lens that draws audiences even deeper into its world.”

Hadestwon’s box office collection so far at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Hadestown collected a solid $2 million at the box office in North America. It is the 2nd-biggest second weekend for an encore, behind Hamilton’s $2.2 million second-weekend gross in North America, despite playing across 1,567 theaters. It has hit the $18.2 million cume at the domestic box office in just 11 days.

Hadestown: The Musical beats Hamilton in less than 15 days

The reports reveal that Hadestown: The Musical has surpassed Hamilton‘s entire domestic run to become the highest-grossing musical encore at the domestic box office. It was released in 2020 as a live-stage recording of the Broadway musical. It collected $16.9 million in its domestic run, becoming the highest-grossing musical encore at the domestic box office.

What is the musical about?

Hadestown is a filmed version of the Tony-winning musical featuring the five original Broadway principal cast members. Blending modern American folk with New Orleans-inspired jazz, it reimagines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, in a powerful story of love, hope, and sacrifice. Hadestown was released on July 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mutiny North America Box Office: Jason Statham’s Proven Star Power Could Deliver Another Reliable Hit Despite Modest Opening Projections

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News