Mutiny North America Box Office: Opening Weekend Projection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jason Statham is set to return with yet another action thriller this month. Jean-François Richet’s Mutiny is set to be released soon, and the industry has already started projecting its opening weekend gross. The early estimates are already in, and based on them, it is expected to have a modest opening weekend at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Statham is collaborating with Lionsgate after a long time. It is an action thriller, as mentioned above, and arrives at a time when the Spider-Man movie will be ruling theaters. However, it will be a few weeks into its release, thus that might loosen the grip a bit. But that will not be enough for this upcoming thriller to outshine it.

How much is Mutiny expected to earn on its opening weekend at the domestic box office?

Mutiny will be released later this month, and there isn’t much buzz around it. However, Jason Statham is a brand in action thrillers. He has an established fan base who eagerly wait for his action movies to be released. According to the early estimates of Box Office Pro, the Jason Statham starrer is tracking to earn between $8 million and $12 million in its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

How does it stack up against Jason Statham’s other recent action movies?

If the projection holds, the Lionsgate release would debut The Beekeeper ($16.5 million) and A Working Man ($15.5 million) below. Still, it could perform on par with The Expendables 4 ($8 million) and Wrath of Man ($8.3 million). It is also expected to comfortably outpace this year’s Shelter, which opened to $5.3 million.

The projection further highlights Jason Statham’s consistency at the box office. While The Meg ($45.4 million) and Meg 2 ($30 million) were blockbuster outliers and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre opened to just $3.1 million, Mutiny is tracking comfortably within the actor’s typical $5 million–$15 million opening range.

Mutiny, featuring Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, and Adrian Lester, will be released on August 21.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Nicholas Galitzine Starrer Takes Final Bow After Just 8 Weeks In Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News