Star Cast: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave, and Minnie Driver

Director: David Ayer

What’s Good: Jason Statham being Jason Statham

What’s Bad: It over-promises on its selling point, i.e., the action, but under-delivers at almost every level

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes

Adam Clay is a Beekeeper, not the regular one who is just in for the honey; he’s the protector of the ‘hive’ – a masterfully skilled assassin secretly appointed by the United States. He’s someone who can go ‘John Wick’ even on John Wick if he decides to.

He’s a loner with no sign of immediate family, but there’s only one woman who has ever taken care of him; she’s the one whose place he rents for a honey farm. She gets duped by an online scammer who tricks her into looting all her savings, after which she commits suicide. Clay gets to know about this, and he goes on the journey to burn these guys’ worlds to the ground.

The Beekeeper Movie Review: Script Analysis

Kurt Wimmer’s story is as basic as it could get along with being extremely stupid. As expected from a David Ayer – Jason Statham combo, it relies heavily on the action sequences, which are a mixed bag. None of the scenes would make you go, “Oh wow!” as we’ve seen much better, much longer.

Gabriel Beristain’s (The Spanish Prisoner, Blade II) camerawork doesn’t explore the areas films like John Wick and The Gentleman did when it comes to the jaw-dropping action sequences. These films had the style quotient working for them, which Beekeeper isn’t good at all.

The Beekeeper Movie Review: Star Performance

Jason Statham plays Jason Statham, the angry, not-so-young lead who can destroy anything that comes his way of doing things he wants to. Much similar to Dwayne Johnson, even he has created a niche for the films which he can master.

When things started, Emmy Raver-Lampman seemed so promising as she had a close connection with the film’s central conflict, but as things pass, she starts to fade into oblivion. Josh Hutcherson, as the Billionaire brat of an uber-rich businessman, does okay; he lacks the charm, though.

The Beekeeper Movie Review: Direction, Music

David Ayer does his best to recreate the John Wick world in his own style, but that’s what he majorly lacks: the style. The humor in between works really well, but that’s extremely limited to even mention.

Dave Sardy & Jared Michael Fry’s music is genre-appropriate and does the job just about fine. It gets loud in places, but you’d expect that in a film like this.

The Beekeeper Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, it’s entertaining in pieces, but the faster you think you’ll have fun, the quicker you’ll forget about it.

Two and a half stars!

The Beekeeper Trailer

The Beekeeper releases on 12 January, 2024.

