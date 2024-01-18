The Keanu Reeves-led John Wick franchise is one of the best things to happen to the action thriller genre. Apart from the iconic titular character, the action scenes have been top-notch, and each installment has contributed something new. While the critical success was always there, John Wick 4 helped the franchise to enter the coveted $1 billion club at the worldwide box office.

It all started in 2014!

Helmed by Chad Stahelski, the first John Wick biggie was released in 2014. Upon its release, the film opened to highly positive reviews, with praises flowing in for Keanu Reeves‘ performance and highly-entertaining action sequences. It all resulted in a worldwide box office collection of $87.79 million (including $43.03 million from domestic earnings), making it a commercial success against a cost of $20 to $30 million.

Continuous box office growth of John Wick

After the success of John Wick, part 2 was released in 2017. This one, too, was a huge critical success, and at the box office, it ended up earning $171.53 million globally and $92.02 million domestically. The third part of the franchise was released in 2019, and just like the first two parts, this one also enjoyed appreciation from critics and audiences. It raked in $171.01 million domestically and $326.68 million globally, as per The Numbers.

After a gap of three years, Keanu Reeves returned as John Wick for the fourth time in 2023. Riding high on critical success, the film enjoyed a good theatrical run and ended its journey at $440.14 million globally, including $187.13 million from the North American box office.

As you can see, the franchise has kept on improving in terms of box office with each part, and that’s really an impressive thing. It happens very rarely, and we have often seen that the new installments perform lower than their predecessors.

Worldwide milestone & domestic footfalls

All thanks to the positive trend in terms of box office, the John Wick franchise successfully entered the $1 billion club last year. After combining the worldwide box office collection of all four films, the total stands at $1.026 billion.

In terms of footfalls at the North American box office, John Wick has crossed the milestone of 50 million, and the total number of tickets sold is around 51.8 million.

Domestic footfalls of the franchise:

John Wick – 5.3 million

John Wick 2 – 10.2 million

John Wick 3 – 18.6 million

John Wick 4 – 17.7 million

