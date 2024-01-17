There are very few actors who achieve cult status with their performances at a young age, and Heath Ledger was one such gem of an actor. Sadly, he met a tragic death at 28 and wasn’t even there to see the phenomenal success of The Dark Knight. In today’s piece, we’ll be revisiting the posthumous growth of the actor at the worldwide box office compared to his higher-grossing film when Heath was alive. Keep reading to know more!

Debuted in 1997, Heath had a filmy career of just 12 years, but he delivered several memorable performances within this short span. Among all, his portrayal of Joker still remains at the top, and over the years, it has built its fan base. Heath’s eccentric and captivating performance is a fan favorite, and it won’t be wrong if one says that The Dark Knight’s box office got a major boost due to Joker’s act.

Heath Ledger’s highest-grossing film while he was alive

Before The Dark Knight happened, Heath Ledger had tasted success, but none of those films crossed even half a billion dollars globally. When Ledger was alive, the 2005 release Brokeback Mountain, remained his highest-grossing film (as a lead actor). Directed by Ang Lee, the film also featured Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and others in key roles.

Brokeback Mountain received highly positive reviews from critics, and even the response from the audience was favorable. As a result, the film managed to pull off $178.06 million at the worldwide box office in the lifetime run, as per Box Office Mojo. This remained Heath Ledger’s biggest number globally in terms of box office while he was alive.

Billion dollar success of The Dark Knight

For those who don’t know, Heath Ledger passed away untimely in January 2008, and The Dark Knight was released in July of the same year. So, Heath wasn’t even there to see his own film on the big screen, which opened to extraordinary reviews from critics across the globe. Riding high on the positive talks and a few other factors, the Christopher Nolan directorial amassed a staggering $1.003 billion in the initial run.

So, Heath Ledger got his first $1 billion box office success posthumously, and compared to Brokeback Mountain’s $178.06 million, it was a growth of 463%.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

