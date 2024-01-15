At the worldwide box office, there is no chance that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is getting anywhere near its billion-dollar predecessor. Starring Jason Momoa in the lead, the film debuted in Japan last Friday, and the opening weekend collections have been better than The Flash and Black Adam. Scroll below for the latest updates on Aquaman 2!

The original Aquaman was a box office blockbuster. The DCEU film grossed a staggering $1.15 million gross worldwide. The craze for the sequel would have been top-notch, but the multiple delays spoiled the party. In addition, there was a lot of negativity surrounding the film because of Amber Heard‘s role reduction and alleged re-shoots.

Aquaman 2 At The Japanese Box Office

Released on January 12, 2024, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom earned $1.6 million in its opening weekend, as per Deadline. It was allotted about 986 screens and received a better response than Dwayne Johnson led Black Adam and Ezra Miller’s The Flash at the box office in Japan.

Back in 2018, Jason Momoa’s first Aquaman film raked in lifetime collections of $14.80 million at the Japanese ticket windows. Will Aquaman 2 be able to achieve that milestone? Only time will tell.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Worldwide Collections

At the worldwide box office, Aquaman 2 has added a total of $373.7 million to its box office earnings. The film is pacing towards the $400 million club, and with that, it will surpass the lifetime collections of Shazam and Black Adam. It will also turn out to be the highest-grossing DCEU film of all time.

As per several predictions, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will wrap up its global earnings in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

About Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman 2 stars Jason Momoa in his much-loved character of Arthur Curry. The film also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Martin Short.

Arthur Curry is now a father, as he has welcomed his son with wife Mera (played by Amber Heard). He recruits his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to destroy the Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Dolph Lundgren slammed Warner Bros

In the latest revelation, Dolph Lundgren confirmed Amber Heard’s claims of a reduced role. He claimed that James Wan reshot multiple sequences in the film, and his role was cut at the last minute.

