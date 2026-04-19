Michael is an upcoming biographical drama based on a part of Michael Jackson’s life. MJ’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the titular role and has already been garnering a lot of praise since the trailer. The film’s pre-sales kicked off in China earlier this week and are showing a growing trend at the box office. It has outpaced Aquaman 2 and Jurassic World Rebirth’s 4-day pre-sales total with eyes set on Dune 2 next. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The biographical drama is generating strong buzz and could be the first 2026 live-action release to open with $100 million at the North American box office. Some also believe it could be the first live-action release of the year to cross the $1 billion milestone. Overall, it is headed in the right direction. The opening weekend collection and initial word of mouth will determine how it performs in the long run.

Michael’s pre-sales collection in China after 4 days

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando has revealed that Michael’s pre-sales collection at the box office in China began on Wednesday, and the film will be released on Friday. The film collected $403k over 4 days, from April 22-26, on the 4th day of pre-sales. The film is showing a growing trend in daily pre-sales collections.

4-day pre-sales breakdown of Michael

April 22, Wednesday previews – $6k

April 23, Thursday previews – $33k

April 24, Friday opening day – $216k

April 25, Saturday, Day 2 – $115k

April 26, Sunday, Day 3 – $32k

Total – $403k

Outpaces Aquaman 2 & eyes Dune 2’s 4-day pre-sales cume

According to the report, Michael has outpaced Jurassic World Rebirth’s $210k and Aquaman 2’s $399k 4-day pre-sales cume in China. It is below Dune 2’s $472k 4-day cume in pre-sales at the Chinese box office. It is below Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $995k, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $1.1 million, Jurassic World Dominion’s $1.1 million, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s $1.4 million, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ $1.6 million 4-day cumes with 5 days of pre-sales to go. However, only 23k screenings are open for pre-sale, and that number will grow as more screenings become available.

What is the film about?

The film follows Michael Jackson‘s career from his involvement with the Jackson 5 in the 60s to his early solo career. It will also feature Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in crucial roles. Michael will be released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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