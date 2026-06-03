Drishyam 3 continues to push its tally ahead at the worldwide box office. In the first 10-11 days, it scored big, and though it saw bigger-than-expected drops on the weekdays of the second week, the film has already done its job. By the end of day 13, it had grossed almost 230 crore and is currently ranked sixth among the top 10 Mollywood grossers of all time. Soon, it’ll claim the fifth spot by overtaking Thudarum. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller is going strong in the domestic market, with its current total standing at 100.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross domestic total of 118.53 crore. Overseas, too, it has emerged as a massive success, grossing 110 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 228.53 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 100.45 crore

India gross – 118.53 crore

Overseas gross – 110 crore

Worldwide gross – 228.53 crore

Soon to become Mollywood’s 5th highest-grosser

With 228.53 crore, Drishyam 3 is currently the sixth-highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time globally. To claim the fifth spot, it must surpass Thudarum (237.76 crore), which is 9.23 crore away. So, with another 9.24 crore in the kitty, the crime thriller will become Mollywood’s fifth-highest-grossing film. The feat will be achieved during the third weekend.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Drishyam 3 – 228.53 crore (13 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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