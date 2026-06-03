Blast, starring Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan, is enjoying an impressive run at the Indian box office. After a slow start, the film picked up brilliantly, and even on the weekdays, the pace has been really good. In the meantime, it has emerged as a clean success, recovering its entire cost through domestic run and making some returns. For Kollywood, it’s the sixth successful film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Blast earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Tamil action entertainer had a solid first Tuesday (day 6), scoring 3.45 crore. Compared to day 5’s 3.6 crore, the film dropped by just 4.16%. Interestingly, collections on the sixth day were 176% higher than those on day 1, 1.25 crore. Overall, it has earned 21 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 24.78 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.25 crore

Day 2 – 2.15 crore

Day 3 – 4.55 crore

Day 4 – 6 crore

Day 5 – 3.6 crore

Day 6 – 3.45 crore

Total – 21 crore

Kollywood’s 6th successful film of 2026

Blast was reportedly made on a budget of 18 crore, and has earned 21 crore net so far. So, in just 6 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 3 crore. Calculated further, it equals 16.66% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

By securing a plus verdict, Blast has become Kollywood’s sixth successful film of 2026. It joined the list after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, Thaai Kizhavi, Youth, and Karuppu. Due to strong word of mouth, the film is expected to score well in the coming days and is likely to rake in solid returns at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 18 crore

India net collection – 21 crore

ROI – 3 crore

ROI% – 16.66%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Directed by Subash K Raj, the action entertainer also stars Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan, and Bala Hasan. It is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

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