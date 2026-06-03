Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has exceeded all expectations and is having a fantastic run at the Indian box office. Backed by strong pre-release buzz, the film started its theatrical run on a high note and, thanks to favorable word of mouth, is now achieving new heights in net collections. Today, on day 14, the film is all set to cross the 50 crore milestone, but before it happens, it is already ruling the roost as the most profitable film of director Pravin Tarde. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Marathi devotional drama scored 2.35 crore on the second Tuesday, day 13. Compared to day 12’s 2.6 crore, it displayed a drop of just 9.61%, thus maintaining a superb hold. Overall, it has earned 49 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 57.82 crore gross. Given the momentum, the film will comfortably cross the 75 crore mark in net collections in the coming days.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 30.2 crore

Day 9 – 3.1 crore

Day 10 – 5 crore

Day 11 – 5.75 crore

Day 12 – 2.6 crore

Day 13 – 2.35 crore

Total – 49 crore

Deool Band 2 is Pravin Tarde’s most profitable film!

Deool Band 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore, and has earned 49 crore net so far. So, in 13 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 39 crore. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 390% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

With 390% returns, Deool Band 2 has become director Pravin Tarde‘s most profitable film, overtaking Mulshi Pattern. For those who don’t know, Mulshi Pattern was reportedly made at a budget of 3 crore and earned an estimated 9.4 crore net. It achieved an ROI of 6.4 crore, equivalent to 213.33% returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 49 crore

ROI – 39 crore

ROI% – 390%

Verdict – Super Hit

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