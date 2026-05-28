Marathi cinema has knocked it out of the park yet again, with the devotional drama, Deool Band 2. It has scored the second-highest opening week of 2026. That’s not it; director Pravin Tarde has also surpassed Dharmaveer to deliver his highest-grossing film of all time. Read the day 7 box office update below!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

Mohan Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Snehal Tarde starrer has concluded its opening week on an excellent note. As per Sacnilk, it collected 3.35 crore net on day 7. The latest 2026 release in Marathi cinema, on the same lines as Tuesday, which had also garnered 3.35 crore.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 25.85 crore net. It has recorded the second-highest opening week of 2026 in Marathi cinema after Raja Shivaji (57.7 crore). Deool Band 2 was made on a reported budget of only 10 crore. Producers Vatavruksha Entertainment has raked in returns of 15.85 crore in the opening week, which is about 158.5% in profit percentage. A super-hit!

Check out the opening week breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1 – 2.45 crore

Day 2 – 2.55 crore

Day 3 – 4.85 crore

Day 4 – 5.9 crore

Day 5 – 3.4 crore

Day 6 – 3.35 crore

Day 7 – 3.35 crore

Total – 25.85 crore

Beats Dharmaveer!

In only 7 days, Deool Band 2 knocked down the domestic lifetime of Dharmaveer. It is now the highest-grossing film of director Pravin Tarde, who has also crossed the 25 crore mark for the first time!

Take a look at Pravin Tarde’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Deool Band 2 – 25.85 crore Dharmaveer – 24.67 crore Sarsenapati Hambirrao – 15.09 crore Dharmaveer 2 – 14.07 crore Mulshi Pattern – 9.4 crore (estimates)

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 25.85 crore

ROI: 15.85 crore

ROI%: 158.5%

India gross: 30.50 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Just 1.37 Crore Away From Entering Top 10 Malayalam Grossers In India!

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