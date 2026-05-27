Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has emerged as a big success at the Indian box office even before ending the opening week. Released amid strong pre-release buzz, the film has been performing brilliantly from the first day, and on weekdays, the run has been excellent, with collections staying higher than that of day 1. On the first Tuesday, there was hardly any drop, which helped it secure a hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Marathi devotional drama scored a superb 3.35 crore on day 6, the first Tuesday. Compared to day 5’s 3.4 crore, it saw a negligible 1.47% drop, indicating that the film has been received with open arms by the audience. Overall, it has earned 22.5 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 26.55 crore. Today, on day 7, it is likely to reach the major milestone of 25 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.45 crore

Day 2 – 2.55 crore

Day 3 – 4.85 crore

Day 4 – 5.9 crore

Day 5 – 3.4 crore

Day 6 – 3.35 crore

Total – 22.5 crore

Deool Band 2 secures a hit verdict!

Deool Band 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 22.5 crore net. So, in 6 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 12.5 crore. Calculated further, it equals 125% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 22.5 crore

ROI – 12.5 crore

ROI% – 125%

Verdict – Hit

Becomes Pravin Tarde’s 2nd highest-grosser

With 22.5 crore, Deool Band 2 surpassed Sarsenapati Hambirrao (15.09 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing film of director Pravin Tarde. Today, it is all set to beat Dharmaveer (24.67 crore) to claim the top spot.

Take a look at Pravin Tarde’s top 5 grossers (net):

Dharmaveer – 24.67 crore Deool Band 2 – 22.5 crore Sarsenapati Hambirrao – 15.09 crore Dharmaveer 2 – 14.07 crore Mulshi Pattern – 9.4 crore (estimates)

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