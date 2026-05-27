Karuppu, starring in the lead role, is maintaining the momentum intact at the Indian box office on the weekdays of the second week. On the second Monday, it surprised everyone with its collections, and again, yesterday, on Tuesday, it performed really well. In the meantime, the film has earned almost 160 crore in net collections and crossed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama scored 4.45 crore on day 12, the second Tuesday. Compared to day 11’s 5.9 crore, it saw a 24.57% drop. Overall, it has earned 159.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 187.85 crore gross. Considering the pace, the film has a strong chance of entering the 200 crore club in net collections, becoming the first Suriya film to do so.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Day 8 – 7.8 crore

Day 9 – 12.45 crore

Day 10 – 14.45 crore

Day 11 – 5.9 crore

Day 12 – 4.45 crore

Total – 159.2 crore

Karuppu surpasses Kabali

With 159.2 crore in the kitty, Karuppu has comfortably gone past the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Kabali (150.12 crore). Very soon, it’ll also overtake Rajini’s Enthiran (165 crore). This streak of beating big Kollywood films will continue as word of mouth is strong for the Suriya starrer.

Karuppu will also enter the top 10 Kollywood grossers of all time in the next few days by overtaking Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu (178.14 crore), which is currently in the 10th spot.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Jailer – 348.55 crore Leo – 341.04 crore Coolie – 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Vikram – 247.32 crore Amaran – 220.05 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore

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