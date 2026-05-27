After a solid opening weekend, Drishyam 3 is maintaining the pace on the weekdays as well. It has already emerged as a winner at the Indian box office and is now targeting bigger milestones as it continues its run. On the first Tuesday, the film performed well, with a drop of less than 20%, scoring almost 6.5 crore. In the meantime, it surpassed Lucifer’s lifetime collection to become Mohanlal’s fourth-highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored 6.45 crore on day 6, the first Tuesday. Compared to day 5’s 7.7 crore, it saw a 16.23% drop. Overall, it has earned 68.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 80.94 crore gross. The reception on the ground level is good, which is helping the film enjoy traction among the audience. With the ongoing momentum, it is set to enter the 100 crore club in net collections in the coming days.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.85 crore

Day 2 – 11.05 crore

Day 3 – 13.7 crore

Day 4 – 13.85 crore

Day 5 – 7.7 crore

Day 6 – 6.45 crore

Total – 68.6 crore

Becomes Mohanlal’s 4th highest-grossing film

With 68.6 crore, Drishyam 3 has surpassed Lucifer (65.21 crore) to become Mohanlal’s fourth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. The next target is Pulimurugan (76.67 crore).

Take a look at Mohanlal’s top 5 grossers in India (net):

Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore Drishyam 3 – 68.6 crore (6 days) Lucifer – 65.21 crore

Soon to enter Mollywood’s top 10 grossers

To enter the top 10 grossers of Mollywood in India, Drishyam 3 must beat Pulimurugan (76.67 crore), which is just 8.07 crore away. So, the feat will be achieved in the next two days.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

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