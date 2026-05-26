Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 continues to impress with its solid run at the worldwide box office. After crossing the 100 crore mark in quick time, the crime thriller has gone past the 150 crore mark on its first Monday. With this, it has become Lalettan’s third film to do so after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Overall, it has become the eighth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, overtaking Sarvam Maya and Aavesham. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The Drishyam threequel grossed 8.67 crore on the first Monday in India, pushing its overall domestic tally to 72.92 crore gross (61.8 crore net). Overseas, it grossed around 6.4 crore, pushing the total to 84.4 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 5-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 157.32 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 61.8 crore

India gross – 72.92 crore

Overseas gross – 84.4 crore

Worldwide gross – 157.32 crore

Becomes the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film

With 157.32 crore, Drishyam 3 has surpassed Sarvam Maya (151.27 crore) and Aavesham (156.48 crore) to become the eighth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. Today, on day 6, it will overtake Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (160.08 crore) to claim the seventh spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Drishyam 3 – 157.32 crore (5 days) Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 45-50 crore.

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