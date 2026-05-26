In addition to garnering rave reviews from both critics and audiences, Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary has delivered an excellent box office performance. With a current domestic total of $340.3 million, it ranks as the Hollywood actor’s second-highest-grossing film in North America, after surpassing La La Land’s $151.1 million several days ago. As of now, it is behind only Barbie’s massive $636.2 million domestic haul, but reaching that figure is highly unlikely at this stage of its theatrical run.

In its opening week (Mar 20-26), the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature earned a solid $109.8 million across 4,007 North American theaters. Recently, it added another $5.9 million during the May 15-21 week and further collected $3.5 million from May 22-25. The latest boost has taken its cumulative domestic tally to $340.3 million, and it has still managed to retain its spot among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart.

On the verge of completing ten weeks in theaters, Project Hail Mary is now edging closer to the North American total of Chris Hemsworth’s hit superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder. Keep reading to find out how much more the sci-fi film needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Project Hail Mary vs. Thor: Love and Thunder – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $340.3 million

International: $335.4 million

Worldwide: $675.7 million

Thor: Love and Thunder – Box Office Summary (Source: Box Office Mojo)

North America: $343.3 million

International: $417.6 million

Worldwide: $760.9 million

From the above figures, it is clear that Project Hail Mary needs to earn another $3 million to surpass the domestic total of Thor: Love and Thunder. Keeping in mind its current pace, the Ryan Gosling-starrer is expected to achieve that target in the coming days. However, outgrossing the MCU hit in terms of worldwide earnings appears to be unlikely at this stage. That said, the film’s final box office outcome will only be clear in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s Project Hail Mary About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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