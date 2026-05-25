Critical Reception & Box Office Performance

After releasing in theaters on March 20, 2026, Ryan Gosling’s epic sci-fi film Project Hail Mary received highly positive reviews. The film currently holds a stellar 94% critics’ score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the box office front, it has grossed an impressive $675.8 million so far against a $200 million budget and currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing movie so far of 2026. This means it has already generated a $175.8 million theatrical surplus over its estimated $500 million break-even point, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

IMDb Rating & IMDb Top 250 Rank

The Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature has earned a solid 8.3/10 user rating on IMDb, making it one of the best-rated films of Ryan Gosling’s career. Moreover, Project Hail Mary has now achieved another milestone by breaking into the IMDb Top 250 highest-rated movies of all time. And in doing that, it is currently the only film of 2026 to be included in the coveted list.

At the time of writing, the sci-fi film is on Rank 120 on IMDb’s Top 250. So, it is already ahead of some widely acclaimed titles like The Wolf of Wall Street (Rank 125), Oppenheimer (Rank 133), Jurassic Park (Rank 136), Taxi Driver (Rank 139), There Will Be Blood (Rank 141), and Top Gun: Maverick (Rank 152).

How Many 2025 Films Cracked IMDb’s Top 250?

Among films released in 2025, there are currently just a handful of films that rank among IMDb’s Top 250 Movies List. As of now, just three films have been included in the list: Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, I Swear, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle.

Which Upcoming 2026 Films Can Crack IMDb’s Top 250?

In addition to Project Hail Mary, some upcoming films to be released in 2026 that can crack IMDb’s Top 250 include Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Cruise’s Digger, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three and the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday. It remains to be seen how many finally make the cut.

What Is Project Hail Mary All About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary Trailer

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