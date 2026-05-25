Monday is here, which means a fresh wave of films and series is arriving on OTT platforms. To help you decide what to watch, we have put together a list of some of the most exciting releases of the week. Leading the lineup is Spider-Noir, while Netflix brings three new titles, including a much-awaited Tamil heist thriller. JioHotstar also has three major releases, and Apple TV+ is adding two new titles to its catalogue. Scroll down to know more about these upcoming releases.

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir (English) – May 27, 2026

Spider-Man Noir has two versions, black and white and color, so you can choose the version you want to watch. Coming to the plot, the story takes place in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, where Nicolas Cage’s Ben Reilly was once a masked vigilante known as The Spider. He has left that life behind for a job as a private investigator, but he is forced to become The Spider once again.

Netflix

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder Season 2 (English) – May 27, 2026

The second season is based on the novel Good Girl, Bad Blood. Just when Pip Fitz-Amobi thinks she is done with investigations, she gets pulled into another mystery after Jamie Reynolds goes missing. Jamie is a key witness in the upcoming trial of Max Hastings.

Four Seasons Season 2 (English) – May 28, 2026

The friend group is still dealing with the aftermath of Nick’s death, a character played by Steve Carell. Despite the loss, the six friends continue their tradition of seasonal vacations, this time heading to Italy. Along the way, they face conflicts, romance, and plenty of comedy.

Kara (Tamil) – May 28, 2026

Set during the 1991 Gulf War fuel crisis, this heist thriller unfolds in rural Tamil Nadu. Dhanush plays Karasami, a reformed thief who is forced back into a life of crime due to unavoidable circumstances.

JioHotstar

Brothers And Sisters (Tamil) – May 27, 2026

Bose Venkat plays Shanmuga Sundaram, a businessman, husband, and father who secretly leads two separate families. The first family has no idea about the existence of the second one. When his son from the first family discovers the truth, he reveals it to his sisters, and the series explores the aftermath of this revelation.

JetLee (Telugu) – May 25, 2026

Satya has lost his memory and is on a flight to India. On the same flight, Pragapathi, played by Ajay, is being forcefully brought back to India. He is a banker who committed a fraud of around ₹15,000 crore. Rhea Singha plays a government official tasked with bringing the banker back to India. There is also a corrupt politician on the same flight. The interactions among these characters create comedy, while Satya’s true identity looms as the central mystery.

Cousins And Kalyanams (Malayalam) – May 29, 2026

Spanning 26 years and seven weddings, the series follows the lives of six cousins and how they change over time. It explores their lives together and apart through love, conflicts, emotional reunions, and more.

Apple TV Plus

Star City (English) – May 29, 2026

Set in an alternate 1969, the series imagines a world where the Soviet Union, instead of the United States, becomes the first country to land a man on the moon. However, the KGB suspects that a spy is hiding among the cosmonauts after confidential plans for their space program are leaked to the US.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach (English) – May 29, 2026

Seen through the innocent eyes of a child, Jeff, played by Clark Shotwell, this heartfelt journey unfolds during the golden age of aviation, capturing the wonder and magic of air travel in a bygone era.

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Check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

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