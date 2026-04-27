The new Spider-Noir trailer, which features Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, aka The Spider, was released recently, and it does exactly what modern superhero movie (or series, in this case) trailers are supposed to do: build excitement and show enough without really spoiling anything. Oh, and as is the case with every single franchise trailer nowadays, it has spawned numerous fan theories a month before release.

One of those theories asserts that the series may be secretly connected to the MCU and, more specifically, to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the upcoming live-action movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It sounds cursed, but that’s the internet. So what’s the truth? Let’s dive in.

Is Spider-Noir Part Of The MCU?

Well, no. At least from what we know and are told, Spider-Noir is part of Sony’s other superhero cinematic universe, called, unimaginatively, Spider-Man Universe. It is populated by major Spidey villains, but since Sony has a lucrative deal with Marvel Studios and Disney for the MCU, it cannot include the Peter Parker iteration of Spider-Man.

As far as we know, then, Spider-Noir is part of a different universe than the MCU. So, how did this rumor start? Well, the new trailer gives a blink-and-you-miss-it shot of Man-Spider. If you don’t already know, Man-Spider is a huge part of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. We see Holland’s Spidey assuming the traits of an arachnid and apparently losing his humanity, at least temporarily.

Who Or What Is Man-Spider?

Man-Spider, speaking from Marvel Comics’ point of view, is not so much a separate character as a mutation of the existing Spider-Man. As shown in the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker temporarily transforms into Man-Spider, which opens up a lot of body-horror possibilities.

The story arc was popularized in the 1990s’ iconic Spider-Man: The Animated Series. In the shot from Spider-Noir, we see a person with half of his face resembling a spider’s.

Is There Any Link Between Spider-Noir & Brand New Day?

Not that we know of. But then, we live in the multiverse era of comic-book movies and shows. Tom Hardy’s Venom, after all, made a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Heck, the movie featured the previous two live-action Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. All this suggests that, even if they may belong to a different universe, there is nothing a little multiversal shenanigans would not do.

While Spider-Noir releases on Prime Video on May 27, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters globally on July 31.

Spider-Noir Trailer

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Must Read: Spider-Noir: All Villains Confirmed & Their Comic Origins Explained

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