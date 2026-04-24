Few Hollywood stories are as chaotic, intriguing, and oddly inspiring as Nicolas Cage‘s financial journey. At one moment, he was one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Then came castles, a dinosaur skull, tax troubles, and headline-grabbing gigantic debt. And yet, in 2026, Cage is doing more than merely surviving – he’s thriving once again.

This isn’t just a net worth story. It is a full-blown Hollywood rollercoaster. Here’s what the National Treasure star is worth in 2026.

Nicolas Cage’s Peak Earnings & Lavish Lifestyle

In the late 90s and the early 2000s, Cage was unstoppable. According to FinanceBuzz, he earned up to $20 million per movie and made up to $40 million in 2009 alone, thanks to blockbusters like National Treasure and Gone in 60 Seconds. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to have been about $150 million at his peak. However, it was not only his income that made headlines but also his expenditure.

According to CNBC, Cage owned multiple luxury houses, castles, a personal island, and unique collectibles, including a dinosaur skull. It was less about expenditure and more about extravagance.

The Crash, Tax Debt & Financial Fallout

By 2009, the financial cracks began to appear. In a report by Entrepreneur, Cage later admitted that he was “overinvested” in real estate just as the market crashed. This became even worse when the IRS filed claims totaling more than $6 million in unpaid taxes, as reported by People.

According to Fandomwire, his net worth dropped to approximately $25 million during the period. From Hollywood royalty to bankruptcy, it was a steep decline for Cage.

The Grind Era & Paying Off Debt

Instead of stepping away, Cage doubled down on work. He accepted several film roles each year, even minor ones, to balance his finances. Cage referred to this time as “dark” yet needed to take control back.

In the long run, the plan worked. By the early 2020s, he was said to have been completely out of debt, bringing an end to one of the most discussed financial moments in Hollywood.

Economic Security & Career Revival

The 2020s saw Cage’s revival. Movies like Pig and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent reminded audiences of his acting repertoire and, in some ways, re-established his career narrative.

In 2026, Parade projected Nicolas Cage’s net worth at about $40 million, a stable, debt-free period in his life. In the same report, it is stipulated that he currently demands a minimum of $4 million per film, a sign of a stricter approach to the job. With his new Marvel series, Spider-Noir, Cage is making a new comeback on the small screen with this live-action.

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Nicolas Cage: Lost Fortune, Legacy Rebuilt

Nicolas Cage’s financial story is not so much about the amount of money he earned but how he spent it. His story is the tale of the highs and lows of fame, as well as his ability to persevere, from his reported peak of $150 million to millions in debt and, eventually, $40 million in 2026. In an industry where a career is often cut short by such a phase, Cage chose another path. He never gave up, kept working, and, little by little, restored everything he had lost.

And that’s what makes his comeback one of the most interesting in the history of Hollywood, because this time the fortune is followed by wisdom.

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