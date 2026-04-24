The drama and chaos on General Hospital are only going to increase as the stakes grow riskier, mistrust causes doubts, and questions lead to massive suspicions. Meanwhile, Ethan is busy reuniting with his family members, the latest being Tracy. Here’s how their lunch led to drama with Sidwell.

General Hospital: Alexis Questions Ric’s Inability To Trust People

After Sonny hired Ethan despite Ric’s distrust, the latter went over to Alexis to get some answers. Ric arrived at the lawyer’s office and asked her for her opinion on Ethan, stating that he just didn’t trust the guy. Alexis told him how Ethan saved Kristina from her abusive ex-boyfriend years ago.

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She added that even when Kristina accused Ethan instead, he still did not hold onto the grudge or hate Kristina, which is why they still have such a nice bond. Alexis called Ethan extremely loyal, like his father, Luke. But Ric remained unsure about Ethan even after Alexis’s history lesson.

He mentioned that Ethan wasn’t just Luke’s son but also Holly’s, and that wasn’t a good look given Holly’s con-woman past. Ric was worried that someone from Sonny’s many enemies might have sent Ethan to gather intel, seek revenge, or simply infiltrate. Alexis felt sympathetic towards Ric then.

She pointed out that he had always ruined his relationships because of such behavior. Alexis asked him to accept that something can be enough for once without doubting every single angle. Meanwhile, Tracy was all set to have a catch-up lunch with Lulu when she was surprised by Ethan instead.

The two reunited and caught each other up to speed. When Tracy asked him what he was doing for work, Ethan told her that he had been hired by Sonny. The two then remembered Ethan’s father, Luke, and Tracy spoke about how Ethan had several similarities with his much-loved late father.

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Sidwell was on a date with Ava at a nearby table and recognized Ethan. He then sent drinks over to Ethan’s and Tracy’s table. Ethan went over and then returned the drinks, stating that he did not want anything from someone who had constantly hurt his family. This led to a tense situation right there.

Threats were exchanged, and the vibe was immediately rigid. When Ethan and Tracy returned to their table, she told him that he had gotten into Deception as well. Ethan offered to take care of him, but Tracy declined. She made it clear that she did not want to grieve him like she does Luke.

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