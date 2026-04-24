Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney starrer Euphoria is back with a new season after a long gap. Euphoria season 3 is grabbing eyes with its content, and social media is abuzz with the clips and everything. Euphoria season 3 episode 2 dropped this past Sunday and is holding firmly onto its momentum from the premiere episode, setting the stage for what could be one of its most consistent seasons yet. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The R-rated teen drama features a major five-year time jump in season 3, as the characters leave high school and enter adulthood. Zendaya’s character, Rue, is now working as a drug mule for Laurie to settle her debt. Sydney Sweeney has been a social media talking point for her R-rated, graphic scenes.

Euphoria season 3 episode 2 OTT verdict

According to a report by TheWrap, Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 pulled in around 8.5 million viewers within its first three days. Notably, it showed no drop in momentum, matching the premiere’s viewership with approximately the same 8.5 million U.S. viewers over the same timeframe. It has also been reported that season 2’s episode 2 raked in 6.4 million views in 2022, and this season, it increased by 32%.

Episode 1 shows global dominance with record-breaking premiere

Since the debut of Euphoria Season 3, the show has emerged as the #1 title globally on Max. The premiere alone drew over 20 million viewers worldwide, marking a 68% jump over the Season 2 opener and highlighting the series’ growing popularity and strong global appeal. In the US alone, the premiere episode has been watched by 12.3 million viewers so far, and the number is still growing.

So far, Euphoria season 3 is performing really well and is ranking among the top three HBO seasons ever in the US and worldwide. This Zendaya-led series is also one of the top three most popular shows currently streaming on HBO Max. On social media as well, the show is going viral, and, according to the report, it stayed in the top 10 trends on X [formerly Twitter] in the US for 12 hours and reached the top spot multiple times.

What is the plot of Euphoria season 3?

The third season of Euphoria follows the group of friends five years later, as they navigate adulthood while grappling with faith, the possibility of redemption, and the enduring question of good versus evil. Euphoria season 3 episodes drop every Sunday.

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