Season four of The Witcher may have been released in October 2025, but the wait for the fifth and final edition of the fantasy series won’t be too long. After all, both seasons four and five were filmed back-to-back. Thus, season five is currently in heavy post-production and is expected later this year.

Usually, because filming took long, the season had a gap of around two years. With the filming of The Witcher wrapped, only post-production of the show remains before the final edition is out for the fans to bid goodbye to. Here’s which new cast additions have been made to the fifth season.

The Witcher Season 5: Returning Faces In Final Edition Of The Netflix Saga

Henry Cavill played the role of Geralt of Rivia from seasons one to three. After his exit, Liam Hemsworth took over the role in season four and will be reprising the same in the final edition. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey are back as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Cirilla of Cintra, and Jaskier.

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The Witcher Season 5: New Cast Additions To Anya Chalotra & Liam Hemsworth Starrer Show

But joining them is a long list of new actors who will be playing several key roles. Neil Stuke is expected to be playing Dominik Houvenaghel, a crime boss and Bonhart’s cousin. Sam Pamphilon is cast to play Cyprian Fripp, while Yinka Awoni is Zadarlik. Nick Chadwin will essay Gosta, a fisherman.

Ellie Taylor has been cast as Duchess Anna Henrietta of Toussaint. She is expected to show up in the midst of season five and is one of Jaskier’s love interests. Georgia Goodman is Madam Toulouse of Beauclair. Clive Kneller will be the high priest, while Fergus Rattigan will portray Paddy, the dwarf.

Other roles include Emily-Jo Young as Shani, Kate Dickie as Sigrdrifa, Liv Andrusier as Condwiramurs Tilly, Andy Apollo as Reynart de Bois-Fresnes, Taylor James as Baron de Trastamara, Adam Basil as Knocker, and Chike Chan as Old Barring. Several other actors have also been added to the cast list.

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But their roles have not been disclosed as of now. The artists include Jamie Michie, Bobby Rainsbury, Ben Jones, Tega Alexander, Adam Trussell, Una Byrne, Simon Meacock, Poppy Lee Friar, Warren James Dunning, Jenny Bolt, and Laurie Duncan. Stay tuned for further casting reveals and news.

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