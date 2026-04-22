Three years after the first season of Citadel was released, the gang is back with yet another mission and lots more drama, action, and thrill. The badass trio of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci is ready to blow your minds even more this time around with plenty of fun and excitement.

Season two is ready to be released next month, and fans cannot wait to dive into it after a long wait. Over the years, the franchise has expanded with two spin-offs, and yet the fans are still hooked to both Nadia and Mason. Here’s what we know about the second season, including release and cast.

Citadel Season 2: Premiere Date & Cast Details Of Prime Video Series

Season 2 of Citadel is all set to premiere on May 6, 2026, on Prime Video. All seven episodes will drop on the streaming platform altogether in more than 240 countries. Season one has been available to stream since 2023. The first edition had six episodes, released from April to May that year.

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Onto the cast, the returning names include Priyanka Chopra as Nadia Sinh, Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy. New additions are Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, and Merle Dandridge.

Gabriel Leone and Rayna Vallandingham have also joined the cast of the second season. Meanwhile, details of the characters of these new joinees are yet to be revealed. The season two trailer was released on April 21.

Citadel Season 2: What To Expect From Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden Show

Citadel revolves around the lives and missions of elite operatives and top spies. Per the official logline of season two, “When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three agents are pulled back into action.” The group needs to “recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a mission.”

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There’s a lot at stake thanks to “a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.” Fans can expect “blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents” with stakes higher than ever and anyone potentially ranging from a friend to a foe amidst all of the battles and chaos.

Citadel, as a franchise, launched with the first season of Citadel, based in the US, which was followed by Citadel: Diana, an Italian spinoff, and then Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spinoff. Season two will join the list of stories told in the spy action television series by the Russo Brothers.

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