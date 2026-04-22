In Netflix’s new psychological thriller miniseries Unchosen, there is no clean break or sudden clarity to be had. The story opens with the tropes of cult thrillers (the rituals, the hierarchy, and so on). But it turns into something more sinister. The Fellowship of the Divine is a closed loop that changes all who enter it without them ever realizing what has happened.

Rosie’s (Molly Windsor) personal development progresses in stages and leads to the point when she is on the verge of disruption. Her doubts accumulate one on top of another. Even though Sam’s appearance eliminates some of those doubts, it does so in a way that does not offer clarity. On the contrary, this worsens her problems. Finally, she makes the decision to leave because of this realization.

Unchosen Ending Explained: Did Rosie Really Escape?

But when she leaves with Grace (Olivia Pickering), things don’t go according to plan because Sam steps in to confront them. This results in a fight, and Rosie almost gets killed because she gets physically restrained and threatened with drowning.

Suddenly, he stops, and there is no explanation; it is certainly not set as a redemption. It just gives her another chance to stay alive and leave him. She manages to get to Mrs. Phillips’ house safely with Grace. This provides some distance from the Fellowship, but no closure.

What Happens To Sam In The End?

In the closing scene, there is a shift forward in time along with the positioning of Sam among the Fellowship. The camera shows him at the head of the gathering as he speaks to his followers as their new leader.

This should not be too jarring, considering all that we have seen so far. Sam is someone who has shown the ability to persuade, adapt, and take advantage of uncertainty in the group dynamic.

Nothing about the Fellowship itself seems to change. The same ritualistic practices, the same lingo, and the same power structure remain as before. It’s more of the same thing.

What Happens To Adam In The Ending?

The story of Adam (Asa Butterfield) ends without any sense of closure. Once he is betrayed and demoted, he vanishes from the story altogether. The absence of Adam in the last scene indicates that he is totally detached from the functioning of the Fellowship. Did he choose to leave voluntarily, or was he made to leave? We don’t know. Perhaps this miniseries would develop into a, well, usual series and give us answers in season 2?

Unchosen Ending Explained: What Does The Finale Really Mean?

There are two resolutions at the end of this Netflix series. Rosie and Grace are independent of the Fellowship and not under its direct authority. The Fellowship remains active, but Sam is its new head. It does not attempt to combine these resolutions into a single overall resolution. The show concludes with both in existence. There is an escape here and a continuation there. It’s both hopeful and depressing at the same time.

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