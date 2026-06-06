Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga is building up excitement slowly. The film starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari revisits themes of the Partition era and has been attracting attention for its subject.

As the buzz around the film grows, the film and the team are set to celebrate a special moment that transcends cinema and honors the spirit of our nation. As Main Vaapas Aaunga revisits the partition era, A.R. Rahman and team return to the Attari border to honor BSF Jawans. An event has been planned at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

A Musical Homage To BSF Heroes

The event will take place on June 7, 2026, and in a first of its kind tribute, A.R. Rahman will perform at the iconic Attari Border. Main Vaapas Aaunga, the team will pay a musical salute to the heroes of the BSF. This will be in tribute to the brave men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF) who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation.

The event will take place between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM during the iconic Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, Atari Border, bringing together patriotism, music, and emotion in a truly memorable celebration. Titled ‘Jai Ho – A Tribute to the Bravehearts,’ the special performance by the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and deep respect for the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of the Force in protecting India’s borders.

Joining A.R. Rahman at the event will be director Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina, and celebrated singers of the film, including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, and Nargis, along with the producers- representatives of Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Mohit Choudhary.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is among the upcoming Bollywood films generating curiosity for its historical backdrop and emotional themes. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in leading roles. The film, slated to release on June 12, continues to attract attention through its cast, music, and the conversations surrounding its subject matter.

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