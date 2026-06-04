Pahlaj Nihalani, a veteran filmmaker and ex-CBFC chairman, died on June 4, 2026, at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news through a statement. Nihalani’s death marks the end of an eventful career that saw him play a major role in both film production and film certification in India.

What Was Pahlaj Nihalani’s Cause of Death?

As per news reports by the Indian Express, he had been battling a liver-related ailment for a while now and was receiving treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. However, he passed away on June 4, 2026.

The news was corroborated with an official statement from industry organizations and the family. The statement reads, “With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026, at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell.”

Pahlaj ji was a very dear friend was a family, a gem of a person always ready to help anyone. His strength is warmth, his smile will always be with me.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GAZna6o63y — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 4, 2026

From Successful Producer To Veteran In The Industry

Pahlaj Nihalani began his Bollywood production journey back in the early 1980s. The first production under his direction, Haathkadi, was released in 1982. He later directed Aag Hi Aag, which introduced Chunky Pandey. Through the years, he supported a few fruitful films like Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Aankhen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pahlaj Nihalani (@pahlajnihalani)

Aankhen became one of the box office hits of the decade and has since continued to be remembered as one of Nihalani’s most memorable films. Not only did he produce films, but he also helmed a few behind the camera. He had a cameo in Halla Bol, too.

Nihalani also served as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification in 2015. His tenure soon became a hot topic due to the strict approach he took to film certification. He produced films that launched careers, were massive commercial successes, and whose debates over film certification in India led the censors to adopt a wiser policy. His passing marks the loss of a prominent industry personality whose impact will be remembered for years to come.

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