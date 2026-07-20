Unmadham Trailer Review: Kunchacko Boban’s Latest Case His Driving Him Mad- Will It Be Worth It? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kunchacko Boban has hardly missed the mark with his 2.0 in Malayalam cinema. The actor has been at his best with the thriller genre, especially. Now he is back again with yet another thrilling movie titled Unmadham. The film sees him play a police constable who gets involved with an old, cursed case. Directed by Kiran Das, the film recently unveiled its trailer, giving a glimpse into the psychological thriller.

Unmadham Trailer

The trailer opens with Kunchacko Boban approaching a senior police officer to learn more about a certain case. The senior suggests that he read the case; however, he informs that the case file is cursed and no one dares to touch it. The superior points out that the first questions that cops ask in a case are who, when, where, how, and why. He explains that none of the replies to these questions in the case concerned raised any suspicion.

We then see him track the case, which was closed 6 years ago. He gets asked why he is chasing it now. The reason has not been revealed. The trailer then shows Kunchacko Boban conversing with his wife, played by Lijomol Jose. She asks him, “Weren’t you the one who told that anyone who tried to dig deep into this case ended up in trouble?”

As Boban digs deeper into the case, his mental health seemingly deteriorates. He starts hallucinating and strangely gets bothered by lizards. The lizards are connected to the case, but he becomes hypersensitive to the creatures’ sounds. Eerie things keep happening to him even as his colleagues ask him to drop the case, warning him of spirits and ghosts. Meanwhile, his superiors dismiss it as superstition. What happens next and the mystery behind it is what the film is about.

Decoding The Trailer

The trailer features fast-paced cuts and reveals little about the plot. It gives you enough information to keep you hooked. We see the progression of Kunchacko Boban’s mental health as he deep dives into the old case. However, we do not know why he is pursuing the case, leaving us with the mystery. We also see a lizard creeping out the police constable. And quite honestly, it gave me the creeps, too, with the lizard falling on his hand and being his bathroom companion. If you are one to get scared of lizards, the visuals will send a shiver down your spine.

Additionally, it does not sell itself as a horror drama but as a psychological thriller. The trailer gets you hooked even when you do not know what the case is exactly about. We see one dead body with a face covered in blood partially. However, the senior officials say that there was never any reason for suspicion. The trailer leaves you with many questions and a very convincing performance by Kunchako Boban as a police constable.

In recent years, Kunchacko Boban has played an investigating officer multiple times, yet this seems very different in approach. Directed by Kiran Das, the film has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon. The film, which has music by Mujeeb Majeed and cinematography by Arjun Sethu, is slated to hit screens on July 31 this year.

Watch the trailer here:

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