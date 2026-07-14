Srinivasa Mangapuram Trailer Review: Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni Film Promises a Passionate Romance Amid Bloodshed( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming Telugu drama Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film also marks Rasha Thadani’s first Telugu film. It tells the story of an intense love between the protagonists. But it is not a love story with no challenges. Their intense love story comes with challenges in the form of brutal violence and bloodshed.

Srinivasa Mangapuram Trailer

The trailer opens with a few armed men heading silently towards a building. We are then shown Rasha Thadani’s character struggling for breath after being attacked. There is blood oozing out of her head after being severely injured. The next shot is of Jaya Krishna Ghattamanneni holding a gun and pointing at the ground.

We are then shown beautiful, colourful shots of Tirupati, the temple town where the protagonists meet. For Jaya Krishna’s character, it is love at first sight. He sees Rasha’s character in the temple premises in her joyful, bubbly era, dressed in a half saree.

In one of the scenes, Rasha says that Jaya Krishna’s love for her is more intense than what she has for him. We then see a scene where Jaya Krishna vows to defy the whole town to be with her.

Later, the audience is introduced to Venkatappa Naidu, who is the biggest obstacle in this intense love story. A person introduced him not as human but as death itself. He vows to fill the town with blood and says that people will remember the time for the violence and not Jaya Krishna’s love story. Towards the end, we see Jaya Krishna lying in a pool of blood, just as Rasha was found at the beginning of the trailer.

Decoding the trailer

The trailer for Srinivasa Mangapuram gives off a very Romeo-and-Juliet vibe. The two lovers are ready to sacrifice their love for their love in this film. There are people behind their lives. Although the reason for this has not been disclosed in the trailer.

More closer to home, it also reminds one of Arjun Kapoor’s debut film Ishaqzaade, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film also had two lovers running away from goons who wanted them dead.

Intense love stories have always found their audience, especially with a fresh cast. This is Jaya Krishna Gahttamaneni’s first film, and there is much expectation for the young lad from a rich film family. Rasha, Raveena Tandon‘s daughter, made her debut in 2025 with the film Azaad. Srinivasa Mangapuram marks her second film and an opportunity to showcase her range as an actress.

When will Will Srinivasa Mangapuram release?

The film will be released in theatres on July 30. The film has been directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Gemini Kiran, and C Ashwini Dutt. The film’s music has been composed by GV Prakash.

For more such trailer and teaser stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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