Parineeti Chopra has established herself as a prominent actress in the Bollywood film industry. From winning the National Film Award to witnessing her fair share of lows in her career, she has come a long way in the industry. However, many people still attribute her success to her connections with Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

Since nepotism in the industry is a topic of never-ending debate, let’s look back at the time when Parineeti shared her opinion on the matter. She also addressed how her connections with Priyanka affected her career.

Parineeti Chopra On Unfair Advantages In Bollywood

In an interview with Raj Shamani last year, Parineeti Chopra opened up about the advantages she received for being related to global icon Priyanka Chopra. She shared, “If being related to Priyanka Chopra could’ve helped my career, then I wouldn’t have any flops in my career. I have a lot of films that did not work. I have seen such lows in the last 10 years.”

The actress emphasized that every person in the industry who has a connection is under a lot of pressure to deliver results because of the constant comparisons with others. She added that having connections can get someone an interview. But you still have to deliver consistently after that.

She continued, “So, either you can be a complete outsider and have your own challenges, and it’s very difficult to survive. Or you could be related to somebody and get that opportunity of meeting or giving an audition, but after that, your journey is your own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra On Nepotism In Bollywood

Speaking about nepotism, Parineeti shared, “Nepotism may or may not be real, but favoritism is real. The work opportunities in the industries are created at lunches, dinners, and parties, many times, so if you’re not a part of these events, you will lose those work opportunities. You have to be talented, but you must have a good PR game in the industry to survive.”

She also shared that she had missed out on many opportunities by not attending industry gatherings, which gave filmmakers the wrong impression about her interest and availability.

Parineeti Chopra On Working As An Intern At YRF

Parineeti Chopra revealed that she came to Mumbai because she was unable to secure a banking job in London due to the 2008 recession. She once visited the sets of Yash Raj Films where Priyanka Chopra was shooting for Pyaar Impossible, and there she felt like something clicked.

“Literally from lunch, I went up and met the marketing head, and I said, ‘Please give me a job.’” Despite being overqualified, she got a job as a marketing intern at YRF and was later offered a three-film deal by Aditya Chopra. The rest is history.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: Ali Fazal Drops First Sneak Peek As Guddu Bhaiya From Mirzapur: The Film, Sparking Massive Fan Frenzy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News