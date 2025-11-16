Priyanka Chopra is making an epic comeback with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The teaser of the film has been unveiled at a grand event at Ramoji Film City. However, before the Globe Trotter, a poster of PCJ was unveiled, introducing her character as Mandakini! The poster had a roaring response on social media!

PCJ’s comeback set the internet on absolute fire. The first poster of her upcoming SS Rajamouli film turned into a social media explosion, proving why Priyanka is not just a global icon but a cultural force who commands attention wherever she goes. Fans are already excited to get a glimpse of Mandakini.

The Mandakini poster from Varanasi on X garnered a staggering 11 million+ views, 256K+ likes, 46K+ retweets, and 10K+ comments within 24 hours of its unveiling. In fact, the social media platform was buzzing with hashtags that proved Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘s supremacy as a star!

While #Mandakini crossed 220K tweets, #PriyankaChopraIsBack hit 180K tweets, #GlobeTrotter trended with 180K tweets, and fans revived the iconic #DesiGirl hashtag, pushing it to 43K+ tweets. In total, the conversation generated almost 115 million+ impressions, making it one of the most explosive 24-hour trend cycles.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the impact amplified with the poster crossing 3 million+ likes, and a monumental 178K+ shares across major profiles, showcasing the incredible pull Priyanka holds on Instagram. While the Varanasi teaser did not offer a glimpse of the actress, fans are ready to wait and believe it would be worth it.

With the Mandakini poster, the numbers prove and the trends echo the global stardom of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Fans have been missing her for a long time, and it would be massive to see her making a comeback in the Indian Cinema, with SS Rajamouli‘s world!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Advertisement

For more news from South, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varanasi Teaser Review: I Officiate SS Rajamouli As The Lord Of Period Dramas, It’s His World & Mahesh Babu Rides A Bull In Tsumani Of Magical Frames!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News