Idli Kadai is a project that Dhanush shaped in every way. He wrote, directed, produced it, and also played the lead role, so calling it a Dhanush film feels completely accurate. The film did not perform well at the box office. It was made on a reported budget of ₹ 100 crores, which is a substantial amount for a story centered on emotional themes rather than large-scale entertainment.

Today, many viewers prefer watching grand visual experiences in theatres, while smaller or more intimate dramas often find a better audience on streaming platforms. The same pattern repeated for this film. In theatres, it earned only about 71.91 crores worldwide, but once it arrived on OTT, it found a much stronger footing and became a success.

Idli Kadai’s Success On Netflix

Idli Kadai has been available on Netflix since October 29, 2025. For the past two weeks, it has remained in the top ten list and held the number one position in India during that time. It is not only popular in India but has also taken the number one spot in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. The film has also managed to enter the top 10 list in 15 countries, including Australia, UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Mauritius, Malaysia, Nigeria, and others.

Why Did Idli Kadai Succeed?

Idli Kadai works because it tells a story rooted in family, identity, and the ties that pull a person back to where they truly belong. The film follows a protagonist who once turned away from his modest upbringing to chase financial success and bigger dreams. After years of living comfortably, he returns to his hometown to run a simple idli shop in a small, worn-out shack, preparing food the traditional way.

To do this, he leaves behind a well-paid job, a comfortable future, and even someone he loves. When he steps back into village life, he is met with challenges that test him at every turn. The film explores whether a person who has tasted modern comfort can adapt to the simplicity and struggles of his roots. It also raises questions about his choice. Did he make the right decision by returning? Would he have been better off staying abroad?

These emotional conflicts, his moments of helplessness, and the weight he carries from his past make him deeply relatable. Viewers connect with his journey because it feels honest and human. That emotional connection is ultimately why the film resonated so strongly with so many people.

Idli Kadai Trailer

