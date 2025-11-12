After winning hearts in theaters, Ekka is now gearing up for its digital debut. The Yuva Rajkumar starrer has already made a mark as one of the most talked-about Kannada action dramas of the year, and fans who missed its theatrical run can finally rejoice as it heads to streaming soon.

With its intense storyline, gritty rural setting, and Yuva Rajkumar’s powerful screen presence, Ekka created quite a buzz among Kannada cinema lovers. The film’s strong word-of-mouth and striking action sequences turned it into a massive success, and now, excitement is building up once again for its OTT release.

When & Where To Watch Ekka Online?

Yesterday, Sun NXT took to its official Twitter (X) account and shared major information on the Ekka online release. The platform confirmed that the raw rage flick will be streaming on the Sun NXT platform from November 13, 2025, onwards.

Along with this announcement, the platform also shared a vintage action clip from the movie, which features a bar fight scene with ruthless action. This means that the viewers just have to wait for a few more hours to witness Ekka on the OTT platform.

Ekka Turned As Highest-Grossing Kannada Film Of 2025

On the Day 7 of box office, Ekka managed to earn 6.63 crores and emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. The movie surpassed Maadeva’s 6.61 crores to achieve this feat.

One of the crucial reasons for Ekka’s success was the positive response or feedback from the audience. If this positive reaction arises after its OTT release, the movie is expected to perform well on the digital platform, too.

Alongside Yuva Rajkumar, the movie features Sanjana Anand, Sampada, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Rahul Dev Shetty, and more as part of the cast.

